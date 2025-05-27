Wall Street Rockets As Bond Yields Drop, Tesla Hits 3-Month Highs: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

Wall Street charged higher Tuesday, with U.S. equities posting broad-based gains by midday as investors embraced a risk-on mood, spurred by easing Treasury yields and renewed optimism surrounding trade talks between the U.S. and the European Union.

The bond market drove a major sentiment shift. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields sank 10 basis points to 4.93%, falling below the psychologically key 5% threshold for the first time in days.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT rallied 1.5%, eyeing the strongest daily gain since late February 2025.

This move follows a surprise development in Japan, where the Ministry of Finance announced a reduction in the issuance of longer-dated government bonds. That decision triggered an 18-basis-point drop in Japan's 30-year yield, creating a ripple effect that eased pressure across global fixed-income markets.

The sharp decline in yields helped equities rally across the board. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, extending May’s gains to more than 6%. The benchmark is now tracking its strongest monthly performance since November 2023.

Technology and small-cap stocks outpaced broader benchmarks, adding momentum to the rally. Every sector in the S&P 500 traded higher on the day.

Among the mega-caps, Tesla Inc. TSLA stood out with a 6.4% gain, reclaiming price levels last seen in mid-February.

As equity and bond sentiment improved, traditional safe-haven assets lost appeal. Gold prices fell 1%, slipping below $3,300 per ounce. The move reflects investors rotating out of defensive plays amid increasing appetite for risk.

In energy markets, crude oil dropped 1.5% to $60.50 a barrel, while copper prices slid 2.1%, signaling some caution in industrial demand despite the bullish tone in equities.

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded near $110,000, remaining close to its all-time highs.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S/ Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day chg. % Nasdaq 100 21,406.38 2.3% Russell 2000 2,085.63 2.2% S&P 500 5,913.36 1.9% Dow Jones 42,271.70 1.6% Updated by 1:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied 1.9% to $590.07.

rallied 1.9% to $590.07. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.6% to $422.83.

rose 1.6% to $422.83. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ soared 2.3% to $520.83.

soared 2.3% to $520.83. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 2.3% to $207.26.

rose 2.3% to $207.26. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 2.8%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, up 0.5%.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

Loading... Loading...

Hologic Inc. HOLX jumped 12.7%, paring earlier bigger gains, after the company rejected a non-binding takeover bid worth up to $16.7 billion from private equity firms TPG Inc. TPG and Blackstone Inc. BX .

jumped 12.7%, paring earlier bigger gains, after the company rejected a non-binding takeover bid worth up to $16.7 billion from private equity firms and . PDD Holdings Inc. PDD tumbled 15% after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

tumbled 15% after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 ‘s top performers during Tuesday’s New York session included Hologic Inc. , up 14.93%; Tesla Inc. , which gained 6.87%; Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK , rising 6.82%; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL , up 6.66% and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD , climbing 6.61%.

‘s top performers during Tuesday’s New York session included , up 14.93%; , which gained 6.87%; , rising 6.82%; , up 6.66% and , climbing 6.61%. The biggest laggards included Fair Isaac Corp. FICO , which sank 9.63%; AutoZone Inc. AZO down 4.55%; VeriSign Inc . VRSN losing 4.28%; Kroger Co . KR slipping 1.70% and Copart Inc. CPRT falling 1.68%.

, which sank 9.63%; down 4.55%; . losing 4.28%; . slipping 1.70% and falling 1.68%. Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include OKTA Inc. OKTA and Heico Corp. HEI .



Read Now:

• Trump’s Tariffs May Trigger An Inflation Shock – But Not A Lasting One, Goldman Sachs Says



Photo: Shutterstock



