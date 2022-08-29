No More Free COVID-19 At-Home Tests, Federal Government Says

CNBC reported that the federal government is set to suspend its offer of free at-home COVID-19 tests by Friday, September 2, without congressional authorization for an extension.
"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests," a message on the federal government's COVID-19 website reads.
According to an earlier CNBC report, Senate Republicans and Democrats have reportedly reached a tentative deal on $10 billion in additional COVID-19 funding to shore up the nation's pandemic preparedness.
Related: White House Warns It Cannot Afford COVID-19 Related Solutions If Cases Increase.
The official said that the administration would use its existing "limited" resources to obtain as many tests as it could, but distribution could resume on a large scale if Congress provided the funding for it.
Last year, President Biden ordered 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests as a step to curb the omicron variant.
In October last year, the White House announced an investment of $1 billion to boost supplies of COVID-19 at-home tests.
CNN first reported that the Biden administration blamed Congress for the program's end that provided up to 16 free tests per household since the beginning of the year.
The federal government has distributed around 600 million tests through its Covid-19 test website.
As the distribution will be stopped this week, most people in the U.S. would still have the option of free testing or getting reimbursed through private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.