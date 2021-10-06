 Skip to main content

Biden Administration To Invest Another $1B In COVID-19 At-Home Tests: CNN
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:41pm   Comments
  • The White House will invest another $1 billion to boost supplies of COVID-19 at-home tests, CNN reports.
  • Related Link: Employer Demand For Rapid COVID-19 Tests Deepens Shortage In US
  • A White House official said the U.S. will announce a $1 billion investment, which will go toward the "purchase of rapid at-home Covid tests to mobilize our testing manufacturers further to bring more to market."
  • In September, President Joe Biden announced a $2 billion investment in rapid testing for community health centers, food banks, and schools.
  • The president also announced that retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger would sell at-home rapid test kits at cost for the next three months.
  • The official said that the U.S. had produced about 30 million tests per month in recent months, expected to accelerate to 200 million tests per month starting in December.
  • The administration will also double the government's free testing program to include 20,000 local pharmacies.
  • "With these pharmacy sites added to the thousands of community-based free testing sites, in total, there will be 30,000 free testing sites," the official said.
  • Also Read: White House Commits $3B To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain: Report
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

