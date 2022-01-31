The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 31-Feb 5): Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly & Novartis Headline Large-Cap Biopharma Earnings News

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The broader market weakness pervaded into the biotech sector in the week ending Jan. 28, sending stocks lower.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ got the ball rolling on large-cap biopharma earnings, with mixed results. The positive forward outlook, however, lent support to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW came under pressure following an earnings miss.

Among other noteworthy developments, the Pfizer PFE-BioNTech SE BNTX alliance and Moderna, Inc. MRNA separately commenced their omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine studies.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD faced a setback after the Food and Drug Administration placed its clinical involving magrolimab on hold. Magrolimab, a anti-CD47 antibody, was acquired as part of the company's $4.9 billion deal to buy of Forty Seven. The antibody treatment is being evaluated with azacytidine in five blood cancer studies, including three Phase 3 studies.

Here are the key catalysts that could impact stocks in the unfolding week:

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

Athersys, Inc. ATHX is scheduled to host a webcast on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. EST, wherein it will make a presentation on its MultiStem clinical programs. The company is due to present an outlook of its ischemic stroke program, including perspectives on the upcoming Phase 2/3 TREASURE data readout. The study is evaluating over 200 stroke patients.

Athersys will also present clinical data from the MultiStem acute respiratory distress syndrome program, including data from both the MUST-ARDS and the ONE-BRIDGE clinical trials. Reflecting on the combined clinical data and supporting information, the company's management will provide its outlook for MultiStem for the treatment of ARDS and its plans for moving the program forward.

Earnings

Tuesday

Catalent, Inc. CTLT (before the market open)

Wednesday

Novartis AG NVS (before the market open)

AbbVie Inc. ABBV (before the market open)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR (after the close)

Hologic, Inc. HOLX (after the market close)

Thursday

Roche Holding AG RHHBY (before the market open)

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD (before the market open)

Biogen Inc. BIIB (before the market open)

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK (before the market open)

Eli Lilly and Company LLY (before the market open)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII (after the market close)

Friday

Sanofi SNY (before the market open)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY (before the market open)

IRadimed Corporation IRMD (before the market open)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO (before the market open)

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST (before the market open)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN (before the market open)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL

CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX

