Upgrades

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Gap Inc GPS from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Gap earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $19.06 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.67.

For PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. PayPal Holdings earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.10 and a 52-week-low of $67.58. PayPal Holdings closed at $91.80 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Lab USA closed at $5.13.

Downgrades

For Ambarella Inc AMBA, Summit Insights Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Ambarella had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $220.14 and a 52-week-low of $60.56. Ambarella closed at $84.50 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for JOANN Inc JOAN was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, JOANN had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. JOANN closed at $7.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Robinhood Markets earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.94 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Robinhood Markets closed at $9.47 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Redwood Trust Inc RWT from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Redwood Trust showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Redwood Trust shows a 52-week-high of $13.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.87.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Snap Inc SNAP from Buy to Neutral. Snap earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.34. Snap closed at $10.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Paysafe Ltd PSFE from Positive to Neutral. Paysafe earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $1.82.

Veritas Research downgraded the previous rating for Bank of Montreal BMO from Buy to Reduce. Bank of Montreal earned $2.40 in the third quarter, compared to $2.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.77 and a 52-week-low of $90.44. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of Montreal closed at $94.98.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Cadre Holdings Inc CDRE. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Cadre Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.74. At the end of the last trading period, Cadre Hldgs closed at $25.79.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. For the second quarter, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $6.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.32.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD. The price target seems to have been set at $236.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. In the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. At the end of the last trading period, CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $193.29.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares Inc SHBI with a Neutral rating. Shore Bancshares earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shore Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $21.41 and a 52-week-low of $17.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.27.

Barclays initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Interactive Brokers Gr is set to $77.00. For the second quarter, Interactive Brokers Gr had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Interactive Brokers Gr shows a 52-week-high of $80.96 and a 52-week-low of $52.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.74.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc COIN. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Coinbase Global. In the second quarter, Coinbase Global showed an EPS of $4.98, compared to $6.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.81 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. At the end of the last trading period, Coinbase Global closed at $67.03.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management Corp ARES. The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for Ares Management. In the second quarter, Ares Management showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.48 and a 52-week-low of $53.15. Ares Management closed at $73.53 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management Inc APO. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Apollo Global Management. In the second quarter, Apollo Global Management showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.97. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Global Management closed at $54.95.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on P10 Inc PX. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for P10. The current stock performance of P10 shows a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $10.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.47.

Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group Inc STEP with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for StepStone Group is set to $33.00. In the first quarter, StepStone Group showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of StepStone Group shows a 52-week-high of $42.33 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.23.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab Corp SCHW. The price target seems to have been set at $81.00 for Charles Schwab. For the second quarter, Charles Schwab had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Charles Schwab closed at $72.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bicycle Therapeutics PLC BCYC, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Bicycle Therapeutics earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bicycle Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $60.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.37.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on LSB Industries Inc LXU. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for LSB Industries. For the second quarter, LSB Industries had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. At the end of the last trading period, LSB Industries closed at $15.28.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs Inc STTK. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Shattuck Labs. In the second quarter, Shattuck Labs showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. At the end of the last trading period, Shattuck Labs closed at $3.03.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System Inc LSTR with a Hold rating. For the second quarter, Landstar System had an EPS of $3.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $137.15. Landstar System closed at $148.46 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd AGRI. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems. The current stock performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shows a 52-week-high of $6.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.74.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc SGFY. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Signify Health. Signify Health earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. At the end of the last trading period, Signify Health closed at $27.59.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical Inc MIRO. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Miromatrix Medical. In the second quarter, Miromatrix Medical showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.02. Miromatrix Medical closed at $2.92 at the end of the last trading period.

