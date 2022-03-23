Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2022

Upgrades

For E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO), Colliers Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.58 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. E2open Parent Holdings closed at $9.37 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, ING Groep had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of ING Groep shows a 52-week-high of $15.97 and a 52-week-low of $8.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.69.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. BP earned $1.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.16 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. At the end of the last trading period, BP closed at $29.67.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of T-Mobile US shows a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $101.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.69.

Downgrades

Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating for GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, GAN showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. At the end of the last trading period, GAN closed at $5.46.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Exela Technologies had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.34. Exela Technologies closed at $0.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. LGI Homes earned $4.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.83. At the end of the last trading period, LGI Homes closed at $120.21.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for GDS Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDS) from Strong Buy to Outperform. GDS Holdings earned $0.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GDS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $88.72 and a 52-week-low of $19.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.42.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) from Buy to Hold. Fortune Brands Home earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $80.34. At the end of the last trading period, Fortune Brands Home closed at $82.72.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, American Woodmark had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.90 and a 52-week-low of $44.01. At the end of the last trading period, American Woodmark closed at $56.19.

For TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. TotalEnergies earned $2.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TotalEnergies shows a 52-week-high of $60.03 and a 52-week-low of $40.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.77.

For Eni SpA (NYSE:E), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Eni showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eni shows a 52-week-high of $32.56 and a 52-week-low of $21.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.83.

For Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Terns Pharma showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $3.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Terns Pharma closed at $3.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Aligos Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.31 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. At the end of the last trading period, Aligos Therapeutics closed at $2.90.

Initiations

For Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), SMBC Nikko initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Pebblebrook Hotel earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pebblebrook Hotel shows a 52-week-high of $26.45 and a 52-week-low of $19.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.05.

With a Buy rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Ecovyst. For the fourth quarter, Ecovyst had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. At the end of the last trading period, Ecovyst closed at $11.72.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global SPAC Partners Co (NASDAQ:GLSPU). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Global SPAC Partners.

For XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV), CLSA initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the third quarter, XPeng had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of XPeng shows a 52-week-high of $56.45 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.01.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for Paylocity Holding. Paylocity Holding earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.50 and a 52-week-low of $154.26. At the end of the last trading period, Paylocity Holding closed at $214.29.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is set to $4.00. In the fourth quarter, Rigel Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $2.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.34 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC). The price target seems to have been set at $425.00 for Paycom Software. For the fourth quarter, Paycom Software had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $558.97 and a 52-week-low of $283.91. At the end of the last trading period, Paycom Software closed at $357.24.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem Inc (NYSE:STEM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Stem is set to $13.00. The current stock performance of Stem shows a 52-week-high of $37.79 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.14.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is set to $85.00. Ceridian HCM Holding earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ceridian HCM Holding shows a 52-week-high of $130.37 and a 52-week-low of $58.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.10.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Scholar Rock Holding is set to $24.00. For the fourth quarter, Scholar Rock Holding had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Scholar Rock Holding shows a 52-week-high of $65.14 and a 52-week-low of $11.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.99.

HSBC initiated coverage on TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) with a Buy rating. The price target for TDCX is set to $19.00. For the fourth quarter, TDCX had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.63. At the end of the last trading period, TDCX closed at $12.78.

