Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2021
Upgrades
- For Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.88 and a 52-week-low of $28.91. Toll Brothers closed at $57.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) from Sell to Buy. For the first quarter, Unity Biotechnology had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.72. Unity Biotechnology closed at $4.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Brookfield Renewable had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.41 and a 52-week-low of $34.55. At the end of the last trading period, Brookfield Renewable closed at $37.38.
- For Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Macerich showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. At the end of the last trading period, Macerich closed at $18.43.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. International Paper earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Paper shows a 52-week-high of $65.27 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.68.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.39. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $17.27 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) from Sector Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Sandstorm Gold earned $0.03. The current stock performance of Sandstorm Gold shows a 52-week-high of $10.63 and a 52-week-low of $5.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.08.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Maximus showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.05 and a 52-week-low of $64.30. Maximus closed at $92.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.27 and a 52-week-low of $34.65. At the end of the last trading period, Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $36.44.
- For BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, BRF showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BRF shows a 52-week-high of $6.08 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.73.
Initiations
- Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DLocal is set to $50.00. The current stock performance of DLocal shows a 52-week-high of $49.90 and a 52-week-low of $29.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.79.
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:METX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Meten EdtechX Education is set to $3.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Meten EdtechX Education's EPS was $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.43 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. At the end of the last trading period, Meten EdtechX Education closed at $0.99.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Compass Pathways. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Compass Pathways's EPS was $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.51. Compass Pathways closed at $33.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enveric Biosciences is set to $6.00. In the first quarter, Enveric Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. Enveric Biosciences closed at $2.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioAtla is set to $75.00. BioAtla earned $0.56 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. At the end of the last trading period, BioAtla closed at $42.75.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Squarespace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $64.10.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for DLocal is set to $72.00. The current stock performance of DLocal shows a 52-week-high of $49.90 and a 52-week-low of $29.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.79.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ:PDSB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PDS Biotechnology is set to $25.00. In the first quarter, PDS Biotechnology showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PDS Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.00.
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on comScore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for comScore. In the first quarter, comScore showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. At the end of the last trading period, comScore closed at $4.54.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Mind Medicine. Mind Medicine earned $0.04 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.77 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. At the end of the last trading period, Mind Medicine closed at $3.72.
- For Digitiliti Inc (OTC:DIGI), HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The current stock performance of Digitiliti shows a 52-week-high of $0.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.03.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $70.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Squarespace closed at $64.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Paysafe. In the first quarter, Paysafe earned $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $12.21.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PBLA). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Panbela Therapeutics. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Panbela Therapeutics's EPS was $0.23. The current stock performance of Panbela Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.84.
- For Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN), Truist Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Albany Intl showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.43 and a 52-week-low of $46.31. Albany Intl closed at $92.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PAYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Paya Holdings is set to $15.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Paya Holdings's EPS was $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.99. Paya Holdings closed at $10.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the first quarter, Salesforce.com had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $180.00. Salesforce.com closed at $241.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THRY). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Thryv Holdings. Thryv Holdings earned $1.07 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Thryv Holdings closed at $35.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for DLocal. The current stock performance of DLocal shows a 52-week-high of $49.90 and a 52-week-low of $29.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.79.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Repare Therapeutics is set to $46.00. Repare Therapeutics earned $0.58 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Repare Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.50.
