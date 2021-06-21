Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2021
Upgrades
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.16 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Marathon Oil closed at $12.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Westlake Chemical showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.47 and a 52-week-low of $50.38. Westlake Chemical closed at $91.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Eastman Chemical earned $2.13 in the first quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eastman Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $65.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.15.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, MarineMax showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.89 and a 52-week-low of $20.12. MarineMax closed at $45.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Liberty Oilfield Services earned $0.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Liberty Oilfield Services shows a 52-week-high of $17.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.14.
Downgrades
- According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Sykes Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.93 and a 52-week-low of $24.75. At the end of the last trading period, Sykes Enterprises closed at $53.45.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) from Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Range Resources showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.08. At the end of the last trading period, Range Resources closed at $14.14.
- For CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, CAI International showed an EPS of $1.85, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.13 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. At the end of the last trading period, CAI International closed at $56.05.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE) from Outperform to Neutral. Sykes Enterprises earned $0.73 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.93 and a 52-week-low of $24.75. At the end of the last trading period, Sykes Enterprises closed at $53.45.
- For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.15, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arcturus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.09.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) from Neutral to Sell. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.97 and a 52-week-low of $54.87. Rio Tinto closed at $81.04 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Singular Genomics Systems. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.90. At the end of the last trading period, Singular Genomics Systems closed at $23.90.
- With a Buy rating, Summit Insights Group initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Elastic. Elastic earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.49 and a 52-week-low of $80.18. At the end of the last trading period, Elastic closed at $143.97.
- Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on American Battery Metals Corporation (OTC:ABML) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Battery Metals is set to $3.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.06. At the end of the last trading period, American Battery Metals closed at $2.21.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Accenture is set to $309.00. Accenture earned $2.03 in the second quarter, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Accenture shows a 52-week-high of $294.50 and a 52-week-low of $199.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $281.25.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Diebold Nixdorf. Diebold Nixdorf earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Diebold Nixdorf shows a 52-week-high of $17.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.81.
- With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Paymentus Holdings. In the second quarter, Paymentus Holdings showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.91 and a 52-week-low of $26.76. At the end of the last trading period, Paymentus Holdings closed at $29.26.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is set to $40.00. For the first quarter, Marathon Digital Holdings had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.84. Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $28.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on FIGS Inc (NYSE:FIGS). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for FIGS. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. FIGS closed at $36.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Singular Genomics Systems shows a 52-week-high of $33.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.90.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Butterfly Network. In the first quarter, Butterfly Network earned $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.13 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. At the end of the last trading period, Butterfly Network closed at $13.95.
- With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for ZipRecruiter. ZipRecruiter earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ZipRecruiter shows a 52-week-high of $24.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.26.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.04 and a 52-week-low of $17.19. Day One Biopharmaceutical closed at $21.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for ChargePoint Holdings. ChargePoint Holdings earned $0.17 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.61 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. At the end of the last trading period, ChargePoint Holdings closed at $33.14.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Day One Biopharmaceutical is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.04 and a 52-week-low of $17.19. At the end of the last trading period, Day One Biopharmaceutical closed at $21.00.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) with a Buy rating. The price target for OPKO Health is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, OPKO Health had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. At the end of the last trading period, OPKO Health closed at $3.70.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:SPRQ). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Spartan Acquisition. The current stock performance of Spartan Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $16.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.98.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr is set to $18.00. In the first quarter, SELLAS Life Sciences Gr showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.76. At the end of the last trading period, SELLAS Life Sciences Gr closed at $11.39.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on FIGS Inc (NYSE:FIGS) with a Buy rating. The price target for FIGS is set to $42.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. FIGS closed at $36.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on FIGS Inc (NYSE:FIGS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FIGS is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of FIGS shows a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.40.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $43.00. In the first quarter, Riot Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.18.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Flywire. The current stock performance of Flywire shows a 52-week-high of $35.31 and a 52-week-low of $27.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.85.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set to $61.00. For the first quarter, RAPT Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of RAPT Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $43.26 and a 52-week-low of $14.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.57.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ZipRecruiter is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, ZipRecruiter had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. ZipRecruiter closed at $21.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Flywire. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.31 and a 52-week-low of $27.63. At the end of the last trading period, Flywire closed at $33.85.
