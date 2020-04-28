Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2020
Upgrades
- B of A Securities changed the rating for AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) from Neutral to Buy. AGNC Investment earned $0.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. AGNC Investment's stock last closed at $12.31 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE: ARW) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Arrow Electronics had an EPS of $2.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.80 and a 52-week-low of $39.25. Arrow Electronics's stock last closed at $58.66 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Capstead Mortgage Corp (NYSE: CMO) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Capstead Mortgage showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.97. Capstead Mortgage's stock last closed at $4.96 per share.
- For Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX), Benchmark upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Imax earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. Imax's stock last closed at $11.07 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Inspire Medical Systems showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.53. Inspire Medical Systems's stock last closed at $74.52 per share.
- For Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.03 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock last closed at $67.94 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) from Underperform to Outperform. In the first quarter, CNX Resources showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $4.26. CNX Resources's stock last closed at $12.92 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE: SSD) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Simpson Manufacturing Co showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.25 and a 52-week-low of $47.02. Simpson Manufacturing Co's stock last closed at $63.28 per share.
Downgrades
- For Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Embraer had an EPS of ($0.51), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.90. Embraer's stock last closed at $5.41 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BioNTech earned ($0.28). The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $49.40 per share.
- For Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Huntington Ingalls Indus earned $4.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $147.14. Huntington Ingalls Indus's stock last closed at $188.27 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Roku showed an EPS of ($0.13), compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $58.22. Roku's stock last closed at $128.63 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Neutral to Sell. Square earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.25 and a 52-week-low of $32.33. Square's stock last closed at $63.64 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $277.80 and a 52-week-low of $164.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $268.51 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ViewRay had an EPS of ($0.31), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.76 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. ViewRay's stock last closed at $1.99 per share.
- For Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.89 and a 52-week-low of $50.23. Zendesk's stock last closed at $73.75 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had an EPS of $2.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.11 and a 52-week-low of $74.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $117.53 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Floor & Decor Hldgs earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.36. Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock last closed at $38.82 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS). The price target is set at $4.00 for Workhorse Group. In the fourth quarter, Workhorse Group showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to ($0.28) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.37 and a 52-week-low of $0.74. Workhorse Group's stock last closed at $2.44 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is set at $17.00. Adverum Biotechnologies earned ($0.29) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.25) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Adverum Biotechnologies's stock last closed at $12.50 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC). The price target is set at $32.00 for Alector. In the fourth quarter, Alector showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($1.48) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Alector's stock last closed at $26.40 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for American Tower is set at $308.00. American Tower earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.43 and a 52-week-low of $174.32. American Tower's stock last closed at $250.16 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Needham initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC). The price target is set at $22.00 for Altra Industrial Motion. In the fourth quarter, Altra Industrial Motion showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.43 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. Altra Industrial Motion's stock last closed at $21.32 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SBA Communications is set at $365.00. For the fourth quarter, SBA Communications had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $315.84 and a 52-week-low of $197.86. SBA Communications's stock last closed at $308.80 per share.
