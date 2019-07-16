Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2019 9:05am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) from Neutral to Overweight. OneMain rose 0.3% to $34.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Underperform to Neutral. Laboratory Corp fell 0.5% to close at $174.60 on Monday.
  • Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Wheaton Precious Metals shares rose 1.2% to $24.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) from Neutral to Buy. Timken shares fell 1.4% to close at $47.70 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Freeport-McMoRan shares rose 1% to $11.25 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Rosenblatt downgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Buy to Neutral. Acacia Communications fell 0.3% to $64.38 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) from Neutral to Sell. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 11.6% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Outperform to Neutral. Wingstop shares rose 0.1% to close at $97.29 on Monday.
  • Bernstein downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Allergan shares rose 0.1% to close at $166.08 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from In-Line to Underperform. Aflac shares fell 0.6% to close at $56.57 on Monday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from Buy to Neutral. Agilent shares fell 1.6% to $69.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Neutral to Sell. Parker Hannifin shares fell 1.2% to close at $84.69 on Monday.
  • Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from Strong Buy to Buy. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.7% to close at $288.83 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. FactSet Research shares fell 0.7% to close at $294.32 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from Buy to Hold. Hilton shares fell 0.3% to close at $99.20 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Slack is set to $38. Slack shares closed at $34.75 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bio-Path is set to $28. Bio-Path shares closed at $12.90 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viking Therapeutics is set to $12. Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $8.24 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) with a Sell rating. Fiat Chrysler shares closed at $14.18 on Monday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) with a Neutral rating. Tenable shares closed at $30.50 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Eagle Bancorp is set to $63. Eagle Bancorp shares closed at $53.89 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Millendo Therapeutics is set to $26. Millendo Therapeutics shares closed at $10.77 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TowneBank is set to $27. TowneBank shares closed at $26.86 on Monday.
  • National Securities initiated coverage on Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Identiv is set to $8. Identiv closed at $4.82 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) with a Sector Weight rating. AppFolio shares closed at $106.10 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

