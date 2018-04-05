Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2018 9:23am
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at UBS upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) from Neutral to Buy. Citigroup rose 1.59 percent to $70.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham upgraded CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) from Neutral to Buy. CarMax shares rose 0.83 percent to $63.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from Neutral to Outperform. AutoZone shares rose 1.52 percent to close at $628.65 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Hold to Buy. Tiffany shares rose 3.45 percent to $99.89 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Acuity Brands shares fell 3.93 percent to close at $129.48 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Horizon National shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $18.91 on Wednesday.
  • UBS upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from Neutral to Buy. Wells Fargo shares rose 1.21 percent to $53.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Finisar shares rose 6.33 percent to $15.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy. AMD shares rose 2.87 percent to $10.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Merck shares rose 1.15 percent to $55.18 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Pfizer shares fell 0.36 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Johnson Controls shares fell 1.66 percent to $34.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold. Intel shares fell 0.26 percent to $49.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Buy to Neutral. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares fell 4.86 percent to $57.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Biogen shares rose 2.22 percent to close at $272.40 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.20 percent to close at $25.15 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) with a Sell rating. The price target for Micron is set to $35. Micron shares closed at $53.39 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) with a Buy rating. The price target for ProQR Therapeutics is set to $4.50. ProQR Therapeutics closed at $2.95 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Saul Centers is set to $54. Saul Centers shares closed at $51.30 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: MFNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spotify is set to $200. Spotify shares closed at $145.87 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Broadcom is set to $350. Broadcom shares closed at $236.99 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Houlihan Lokey is set to $54. Houlihan Lokey shares closed at $44.18 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Trade Desk is set to $63. Trade Desk shares closed at $47.90 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Integra LifeSciences is set to $56. Integra LifeSciences shares closed at $56.00 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc Group initiated coverage on Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) with a Sector Weight rating. Baidu shares closed at $224.30 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NVIDIA is set to $250. NVIDIA shares closed at $226.24 on Wednesday.

