Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 27, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Raymond James Financial shares gained 1.24 percent to close at $92.60 on Monday.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Mammoth Energy shares rose 1.89 percent to close at $24.86 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Endocyte shares rose 5.88 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Winnebago shares rose 2.15 percent to $45.10 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) from Hold to Buy. Itron shares rose 1.22 percent to close at $70.40 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) from Sell to Neutral. Stryker shares rose 0.14 percent to $166.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) from Market Underperform to Market Perform. Select Medical shares fell 0.80 percent to close at $18.50 on Monday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Commerce Bancshares shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $58.75 on Monday.
- Baird upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Outperform. Chipotle shares rose 1.67 percent to $317.10 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) from Perform to Outperform. Exelixis shares fell 3.49 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Akcea Therapeutics shares fell 24.4 percent to $17.07 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) from Buy to Hold. Ingevity shares fell 1.33 percent to $80.06 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) from Market Perform to Underperform. Franklin Street Properties shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $8.51 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares rose 0.13 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) from Hold to Sell. Badger Meter shares rose 1.10 percent to close at $50.75 on Monday.
- Baird downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENLK) from Outperform to Neutral. EnLink Midstream shares closed at $15.15 on Monday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Carrizo Oil shares fell 16.10 percent to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sussex shares closed at $29.70 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for FTS International is set to $35. FTS International shares closed at $20.12 on Monday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Selecta Biosciences is set to $30. Selecta Biosciences shares closed at $9.05 on Monday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Novanta Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: NOVT) with an Outperform rating. Novanta shares closed at $54.60 on Monday.
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $150. Albemarle closed at $110.10 on Monday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Park Hotels is set to $27.50. Park Hotels shares closed at $26.54 on Monday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) with an Outperform rating. Tractor Supply shares closed at $64.86 on Monday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is set to $37. Hudson Pacific Properties shares closed at $31.76 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Keane Group (NYSE: FRAC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Keane is set to $20. Keane shares closed at $15.00 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Qorvo is set to $90. Qorvo shares closed at $81.48 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is set to $5.50. Tandem Diabetes Care shares closed at $3.10 on Monday.
