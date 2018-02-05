Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Imperial Capital upgraded Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) from In-Line to Outperform. Bill Barrett shares fell 3.18 percent to close at $5.17 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Viavi Solutions shares fell 2.31 percent to close at $48.12 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Accenture rose 0.39 percent to $157.51 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) from Neutral to Buy. Nokia shares rose 1.30 percent to $5.47 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Market Perform to Outperform. PayPal shares fell 1.08 percent to $75.74 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) from Underperform to Market Perform. CIT Group shares rose 0.95 percent to $51.10 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Hold to Buy. Eaton shares fell 3.15 percent to close at $85.09 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Neutral to Overweight. VF Corp shares fell 0.95 percent to close at $79.89 on Friday.
- Jefferies upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Hold to Buy. Lowe's shares fell 0.72 percent to $100.77 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Underweight to Sector Weight. Sprint shares fell 0.19 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Overweight to Neutral. Amgen shares fell 0.16 percent to $186.71 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Buy to Neutral. Public Service Enterprise shares fell 1.08 percent to $49.50 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Buy to Neutral. Wells Fargo shares dropped 6.98 percent to $59.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Buy to Underperform. Ericsson fell 3.43 percent to $6.48 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Market Perform. GrubHub shares fell 3.68 percent to $68.05 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) from Neutral to Negative. Infosys shares fell 0.51 percent to $17.66 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) from Buy to Neutral. Prestige Brands shares fell 4.56 percent to close at $35.83 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Dick's Sporting shares fell 4.29 percent to $30.14 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Hold. Marathon Petroleum shares fell 1.29 percent to $66.54 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Neutral to Underweight. Wells Fargo shares dropped 6.98 percent to $59.60 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kellogg is set to $80. Kellogg shares closed at $65.45 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is set to $13. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $9.09 on Friday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) with an Outperform rating. AxoGen shares closed at $26.65 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aralez Pharmaceuticals is set to $6. Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.67 on Friday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for MBIA is set to $7. MBIA closed at $7.24 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sun Hydraulics is set to $67. Sun Hydraulics shares closed at $56.50 on Friday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Ctrip.Com is set to $50. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $46.87 on Friday.
