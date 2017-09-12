Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Hold to Buy. Alcoa shares gained 2.52 percent to $44.70 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Sell to Hold. Citigroup shares rose 0.71 percent to $68.19 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Neutral to Overweight. Comerica shares gained 3.14 percent to close at $66.75 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) from Hold to Buy. MasTec shares rose 1.87 percent to close at $40.90 on Monday.
- BTIG Research upgraded Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) from Neutral to Buy. Essent Group shares rose 2.38 percent to close at $37.49 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Tahoe Resources shares climbed 33.4 percent to close at $6.27 on Monday.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from Hold to Buy. Kroger shares rose 0.80 percent to $21.51 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Inovalon shares rose 2.45 percent to close at $14.65 on Monday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE: ABEV) from Neutral to Outperform. Ambev shares rose 0.78 percent to close at $6.48 on Monday.
- Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (NYSE: CS) from Hold to Buy. Credit Suisse shares rose 2.06 percent to $15.36 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Nucor shares fell 0.78 percent to $53.55 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) from Overweight to Neutral. Tetra Technologies shares rose 0.49 percent to close at $2.06 on Monday.
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from Neutral to Sell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 1.22 percent to $93.25 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Forest City Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: FCE.A) from Outperform to In-Line. Forest City Realty Trust shares gained 2.10 percent to close at $26.20 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Steel Dynamics shares declined 2.37 percent to close at $33.40 on Monday.
- Macquarie downgraded Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: EGO) from Outperform to Neutral. Eldorado Gold shares rose 1.55 percent to $1.96 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Precision Drilling Corp (USA) (NYSE: PDS) from Overweight to Neutral. Precision Drilling shares fell 4.76 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bunge is set to $77. Bunge shares closed at $75.75 on Monday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Lululemon is set to $66. Lululemon shares closed at $61.89 on Monday.
- Argus Research initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lam Research is set to $196. Lam Research shares closed at $169.96 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ranger Energy is set to $18. Ranger Energy shares closed at $13.93 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) with a Buy rating. Mobil'nye Telesistemy shares closed at $10.84 on Monday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nike is set to $69. Nike shares closed at $53.03 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for SpartanNash is set to $25. SpartanNash shares closed at $23.46 on Monday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coach is set to $51. Coach closed at $40.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Archer Daniels Midland is set to $50. Archer Daniels Midland shares closed at $42.79 on Monday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Michael Kors is set to $37. Michael Kors shares closed at $42.69 on Monday.
