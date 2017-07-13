Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Fastenal shares gained 0.96 percent to $43.13 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Hold to Buy. Snap shares rise 2.89 percent to $15.68 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Seaport Global upgraded Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Neutral to Buy. Arconic shares rose 1.12 percent to $24.46 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) from Neutral to Buy. Quanta Services shares rose 1.02 percent to close at $33.75 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James upgraded Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Progressive shares gained 0.63 percent to close at $44.86 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Intercontinental Exchange shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $65.87 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JMP Securities upgraded Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Haemonetics shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $39.33 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) from Sell to Neutral. Packaging Corp shares rose 0.49 percent to close at $111.84 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Mettler-Toledo shares rose 1.65 percent to close at $602.35 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Underperform to Neutral. PulteGroup shares rose 0.57 percent to $24.53 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Seagate shares fell 4.18 percent to $38.04 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDQ) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Novadaq Technologies shares fell 0.26 percent to $11.69 in after-hours trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Buy to Neutral. Legg Mason shares dropped 0.26 percent to $39.10 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) from Buy to Hold. Wabtec shares rose 1.19 percent to close at $91.97 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE: ROYT) from Buy to Hold. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares fell 1.18 percent to close at $1.68 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Buy to Neutral. AT&T shares dropped 0.52 percent to $36.64 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Neutral to Sell. Silgan shares rose 1.52 percent to close at $32.15 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) from Market Perform to Underperform. TechnipFMC shares dropped 1.30 percent to $27.25 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) from Market Perform to Underperform. Bruker shares fell 0.03 percent to close at $29.03 on Wednesday.
- Janney Capital downgraded Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: MORE) from Buy to Neutral. Monogram Residential shares dropped 0.08 percent to close at $11.88 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Charles Schwab is set to $46. Charles Schwab shares closed at $43.05 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for HP is set to $20. HP shares closed at $18.04 on Wednesday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: PNNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for PennantPark Investment is set to $8.50. PennantPark Investment shares closed at $7.42 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RCMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for R C M Technologies is set to $7. R C M Technologies shares closed at $5.00 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) with an Overweight rating. Investors Bancorp shares closed at $13.13 on Wednesday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alliance Data Systems is set to $309. Alliance Data Systems shares closed at $260.27 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Energy Transfer Equity is set to $20. Energy Transfer Equity shares closed at $17.92 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) with a Market Perform rating. Danaher shares closed at $83.49 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) with a Buy rating. The price target for C&J Energy is set to $43. C&J Energy shares closed at $33.38 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Rosenblatt initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) with a Buy rating. The price target for TD Ameritrade is set to $50. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $44.70 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for ARNC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Seaport Global
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Apr 2017
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
