Spotify To Rally More Than 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- D. Boral Capital cut Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH price target from $8 to $3. D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating. Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.8900 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM from $16 to $17. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Hold rating. ZIM Integrated Shipping shares closed at $19.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital cut MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $350 to $190. Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. MongoDB shares closed at $189.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Air Lease Corporation AL from $45 to $68. Citigroup analyst Kevin Crissey upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Air Lease shares closed at $57.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS slashed the price target for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD from $1,530 to $1,350. UBS analyst Dan Leonard upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Mettler-Toledo International shares closed at $1,159.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Westlake Corporation WLK price target from $95 to $76. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Westlake shares settled at $79.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT price target from $700 to $775. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating. Spotify shares closed at $664.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN price target from $59 to $73. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $61.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc increased the price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI from $125 to $135. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares settled at $120.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $220 to $235. Baird analyst David George maintained a Neutral rating. JPMorgan shares closed at $264.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
