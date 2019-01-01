Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet
The latest price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) was reported by B of A Securities on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting OLLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.26% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) was provided by B of A Securities, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $75.00. The current price Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is trading at is $47.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
