Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting URBN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.92% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Urban Outfitters downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Urban Outfitters, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Urban Outfitters was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Urban Outfitters (URBN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $34.00 to $25.00. The current price Urban Outfitters (URBN) is trading at is $22.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
