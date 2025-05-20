Home Depot, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Home Depot Inc. HD to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $39.33 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Home Depot shares rose 0.4% to $381.00 in after-hours trading.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO reported a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. Ekso Bionics shares dipped 18.8% to $0.2688 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Toll Brothers Inc. TOL to post quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.8% to $106.85 in after-hours trading.

8×8, Inc. EGHT posted in-line earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday. The company also said it sees FY2026 adjusted earnings of 34 cents to 37 cents per share and widened its FY2025 sales guidance from $713.00 million-$719.00 million to $702.00 million-$724.00 million. 8×8 shares gained 3.3% to $1.86 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $2.28 billion after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares rose 0.7% to $195.69 in after-hours trading.

