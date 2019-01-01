ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping
ZIM Integrated Shipping Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM) was reported by Jefferies on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting ZIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.35% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM) was provided by Jefferies, and ZIM Integrated Shipping maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ZIM Integrated Shipping, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $120.00 to $100.00. The current price ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) is trading at is $70.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
