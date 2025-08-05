Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Palantir reported second-quarter revenue of $1.004 billion, beating analyst estimates of $939.71 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share.

Palantir shares jumped 5.3% to $169.18 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Arteris, Inc. AIP shares gained 56.4% to $14.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced a deal with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD for its next generation of AI chiplet design.

Losers

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP dipped 25% to $98.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter GAAPEPS results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

