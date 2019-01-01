Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting PLTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.85% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Palantir Technologies maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Palantir Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Palantir Technologies was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Palantir Technologies (PLTR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $13.00. The current price Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is trading at is $8.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
