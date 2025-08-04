Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Collapse This Month

As of Aug. 4, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Rocket Companies Inc RKT

On July 31, Rocket Companies reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. “Rocket delivered a standout second quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance with $1.34 billion in adjusted revenue and delivering adjusted diluted EPS of $0.04,” said Varun Krishna, CEO and Director of Rocket Companies. The company's stock jumped around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $21.38.

RSI Value: 74

74 RKT Price Action: Shares of Rocket Companies gained 12% to close at $16.54 on Friday.

Shares of Rocket Companies gained 12% to close at $16.54 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 72.88 Momentum score

LendingClub Corp LC

On July 29, LendingClub reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. “We had an exceptional quarter with year-over-year originations and revenue growth of 32% and 33%, respectively. Strong revenue growth combined with credit outperformance resulted in $38 million of net income, delivering double digit ROTCE in excess of our target and ahead of schedule,” said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $18.75.

RSI Value: 77.4

77.4 LC Price Action: Shares of LendingClub closed at $15.59 on Friday.

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock