Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of Roblox Corporation RBLX rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

The company reported quarterly bookings growth of 51% year-on-year to $1.44 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The video game developer reported an EPS loss of 41 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 36 36-cent loss.

Roblox shares jumped 13.3% to $141.65 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares jumped 37.3% to $13.77 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results. Additionally, Needham and HC Wainwright & Co. raised their respective price targets on the stock.

Impinj, Inc. PI gained 30.8% to $159.81 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, Needham raised its price target on the stock from $115 to $165.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG rose 27.1% to $57.13.

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC gained 26.6% to $55.66 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Cognex Corporation CGNX gained 21.9% to $41.17 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

SNDL Inc. SNDL rose 21.2% to $1.7450 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc . APLS gained 21.1% to $23.08 after the company reported a Q2 EPS beat.

Carvana Co. CVNA rose 19.1% to $397.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.

eBay Inc. EBAY gained 18.2% to $91.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ALNY rose 16.7% to $396.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc . CHRW surged 15.7% to $113.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results.

Indivior PLC INDV gained 14% to $19.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Meta Platforms, Inc . META gained 11.4% to $774.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd . NCLH jumped 10.8% to $25.93 after the company reported Q2 results and reaffirmed 2025 guidance.

AGCO Corporation AGCO rose 10.6% to $117.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc . HII gained 9.7% to $283.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.

AppLovin Corporation APP rose 8% to $392.30.

F5, Inc . FFIV gained 7.7% to $322.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, issued Q4 guidance above estimates, and raised its FY25 guidance.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 4.5% to $536.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.

