Top 2 Risk Off Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of July 31, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Hershey Co HSY

On July 30, Hershey posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “We are pleased with our second-quarter results and the momentum we are seeing in our business,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. “Investments in our brands and impactful innovation, coupled with effective execution, are driving solid sales and share gains across both our U.S. confection and salty snacking business.” The company's stock jumped around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $208.03.

RSI Value: 73.2

73.2 HSY Price Action: Shares of Hershey closed at $188.83 on Wednesday.

Shares of Hershey closed at $188.83 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 68.88 Momentum score with Value at 22.88.

WK Kellogg Co KLG

On July 10, Ferrero announced plans to acquire WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion. The company's stock gained around 44% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $23.56.

RSI Value: 70.8

70.8 KLG Price Action: Shares of WK Kellogg fell 0.1% to close at $22.98 on Wednesday.

