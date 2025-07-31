Roblox Stock Soars 18% After Blowout Q2—User Growth, Bookings Surge, Big Guidance Boost Wow Wall Street

Roblox Corp RBLX stock gained after it reported fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday. The company reported quarterly bookings growth of 51% year-on-year to $1.44 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

The video game developer reported an EPS loss of 41 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 36 36-cent loss.

Also Read: Roblox Expands Into EdTech With Google, BBC Games

Revenue of the American video game developer grew by 21% Y/Y to $1.08 billion.

Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 111.8 million, up 41% Y/Y. Hours Engaged were 27.4 billion, up 58% Y/Y.

The average monthly number of unique payers was 23.4 million, up 42% year-over-year. The Average Bookings per DAU was $12.86, up 7.0% Y/Y.

For the quarter, Roblox generated $199.3 million in operating cash flow, a significant increase from $151.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Free cash flow for the quarter was $176.7 million, up from $111.7 million Y/Y.

Net loss for the quarter was $278.4 million, up from a loss of $205.9 million in the same period last year.

David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, credited the Y/Y growth to Roblox's continued investments in infrastructure, discovery tools, and the virtual economy—investments that are enabling creators to succeed in a healthy, interconnected ecosystem. He remains encouraged by the broad-based growth and remains focused on capturing 10% of the global gaming content market.

Naveen Chopra, Roblox CFO, highlighted significant growth in daily active users, hours engaged, monthly unique payers, revenue, and bookings as clear indicators of the platform's strength and reach.

Outlook: Roblox expects third-quarter bookings of $1.590 billion-$1.640 billion (versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.330 billion) and fiscal 2025 bookings of $5.870 billion-$5.970 billion (prior $5.285 billion-$5.360 billion) versus the analyst consensus estimate of $5.360 billion.

Price Action: RBLX stock is up 17.8% to $147.21 at the last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock