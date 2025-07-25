Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results and issued FY25 EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Boston Beer reported second-quarter revenue of $587.95 million, missing analyst estimates of $596.43 million. The craft brewer reported second-quarter earnings of $5.45 per share, beating estimates of $4.04 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Boston Beer shares jumped 9.7% to $221.40 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Coursera, Inc . COUR shares jumped 32.5% to $12.03 as the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.

. shares jumped 32.5% to $12.03 as the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc . NMRA gained 20.2% to $2.7650. Neumora Therapeutics will report second quarter financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

. gained 20.2% to $2.7650. Neumora Therapeutics will report second quarter financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Scholastic Corporation SCHL jumped 19.4% to $25.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

jumped 19.4% to $25.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Comfort Systems USA, Inc . FIX gained 17% to $659.00 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.

. gained 17% to $659.00 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share. Gentex Corporation GNTX rose 16% to $27.36 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

rose 16% to $27.36 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales. Newegg Commerce, Inc . NEGG gained 13.8% to $34.98.

. gained 13.8% to $34.98. Bel Fuse Inc . BELFA rose 12.7% to $103.00 following upbeat quarterly results.

. rose 12.7% to $103.00 following upbeat quarterly results. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK gained 12.6% to $118.14 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

gained 12.6% to $118.14 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Saia, Inc. SAIA jumped 11.7% to $348.11 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

jumped 11.7% to $348.11 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V . BWMX rose 11.3% to $10.81 following second-quarter results.

. rose 11.3% to $10.81 following second-quarter results. Knowles Corporation KN gained 10.5% to $20.63 following upbeat earnings.

gained 10.5% to $20.63 following upbeat earnings. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc . COKE gained 9.5% to $122.19 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.

. gained 9.5% to $122.19 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results. The Ensign Group, Inc . ENSG jumped 8.6% to $149.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

. jumped 8.6% to $149.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI surged 7.5% to $39.57.

surged 7.5% to $39.57. The Gorman-Rupp Compan y GRC gained 6.9% to $40.50 following upbeat quarterly results.

y gained 6.9% to $40.50 following upbeat quarterly results. VeriSign, In c. VRSN gained 6.6% to $305.07 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

c. gained 6.6% to $305.07 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. EMCOR Group, Inc . EME gained 6.6% to $617.30.

. gained 6.6% to $617.30. Aon plc AON rose 6.3% to $379.30 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.

