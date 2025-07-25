July 25, 2025 10:31 AM 2 min read

Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results and issued FY25 EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Boston Beer reported second-quarter revenue of $587.95 million, missing analyst estimates of $596.43 million. The craft brewer reported second-quarter earnings of $5.45 per share, beating estimates of $4.04 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Boston Beer shares jumped 9.7% to $221.40 on Friday.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Coursera, Inc. COUR shares jumped 32.5% to $12.03 as the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.
  • Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. NMRA gained 20.2% to $2.7650. Neumora Therapeutics will report second quarter financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 6.
  • Scholastic Corporation SCHL jumped 19.4% to $25.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX gained 17% to $659.00 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.
  • Gentex Corporation GNTX rose 16% to $27.36 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG gained 13.8% to $34.98.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. BELFA rose 12.7% to $103.00 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK gained 12.6% to $118.14 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Saia, Inc. SAIA jumped 11.7% to $348.11 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.
  • Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX rose 11.3% to $10.81 following second-quarter results.
  • Knowles Corporation KN gained 10.5% to $20.63 following upbeat earnings.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. COKE gained 9.5% to $122.19 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.
  • The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG jumped 8.6% to $149.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI surged 7.5% to $39.57.
  • The Gorman-Rupp Company GRC gained 6.9% to $40.50 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • VeriSign, Inc. VRSN gained 6.6% to $305.07 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • EMCOR Group, Inc. EME gained 6.6% to $617.30.
  • Aon plc AON rose 6.3% to $379.30 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AON Logo
AONAon PLC
$378.476.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
61.83
Growth
34.96
Quality
N/A
Value
22.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BELFA Logo
BELFABel Fuse Inc
$103.2513.0%
BWMX Logo
BWMXBetterware de Mexico SAPI de CV
$11.1114.5%
COKE Logo
COKECoca-Cola Consolidated Inc
$121.258.45%
COUR Logo
COURCoursera Inc
$12.2234.6%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$119.3213.7%
EME Logo
EMEEMCOR Group Inc
$616.856.57%
ENSG Logo
ENSGEnsign Group Inc
$149.148.25%
FIX Logo
FIXComfort Systems USA Inc
$660.0017.3%
GNTX Logo
GNTXGentex Corp
$27.3816.0%
GRC Logo
GRCGorman-Rupp Co
$39.724.86%
KN Logo
KNKnowles Corp
$20.7010.9%
NEGG Logo
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$34.9413.8%
NMRA Logo
NMRANeumora Therapeutics Inc
$2.7218.8%
SAIA Logo
SAIASaia Inc
$342.349.80%
SAM Logo
SAMBoston Beer Co Inc
$216.077.07%
SCHL Logo
SCHLScholastic Corp
$25.9120.2%
VRSN Logo
VRSNVeriSign Inc
$305.466.55%
YETI Logo
YETIYETI Holdings Inc
$39.557.49%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved