Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank raised Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ price target from $97 to $105. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating. Nasdaq shares closed at $93.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc increased the price target for United Rentals, Inc. URI from $865 to $960. Keybanc analyst Ken Newman maintained an Overweight rating. United Rentals shares closed at $875.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan slashed Teck Resources Limited TECK price target from $46 to $41. JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Teck Resources shares closed at $35.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from $250 to $285. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Union Pacific shares closed at $220.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Sidoti & Co. increased the price target for Plexus Corp. PLXS from $135 to $150. Sidoti & Co. analyst Anja Soderstrom upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Plexus shares closed at $118.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX price target from $55 to $60. Baird analyst Daniel Moore maintained an Outperform rating. Knight-Swift Transportation shares settled at $45.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $625 to $650. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Synopsys shares closed at $609.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC price target from $80 to $75. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Henry Schein shares closed at $72.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for IMAX Corporation IMAX from $35 to $37. Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Buy rating. IMAX shares settled at $28.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Labcorp Holdings Inc. LH price target from $283 to $306. Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained an Overweight rating. Labcorp shares closed at $267.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying NDAQ stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
HSICHenry Schein Inc
$72.00-0.85%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.62
Growth
35.52
Quality
38.44
Value
36.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm