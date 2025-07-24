Boston Beer Company SAM reported second-quarter financial results Thursday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the company’s report.

Q2 Earnings: Boston Beer reported second-quarter revenue of $587.95 million, missing analyst estimates of $596.43 million. The craft brewer reported second-quarter earnings of $5.45 per share, beating estimates of $4.04 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue for the second quarter was up 1.5% due to increased pricing and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower volumes. Shipment volume was down 0.8% year-over-year to approximately 2.1 million barrels. Boston Beer saw shipment declines in Truly Hard Seltzer and Samuel Adams brands during the period.

The company ended the quarter with $212.43 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Our depletions declined by 5% in the second quarter as volumes were pressured across the beer industry due to economic uncertainty impacting consumer behavior and some impact from poor weather in some key selling weeks,” said Jim Koch, founder and chairman of Boston Beer. “While the external environment remains dynamic, we were able to grow share in the first half of this year.”

Guidance: Boston Beer affirmed its full-year 2025 earnings guidance of $8 to $10.50 per share versus estimates of $9.13 per share. The company also raised its gross margin guidance due to better-than-expected brewery efficiencies in the first half of the year.

SAM Price Action: Boston Beer shares were up 7.67% in after-hours, trading at $217,28 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

