EXCLUSIVE: Top 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In September 2024 – Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, DJT Stock Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for September 2024. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Sept. 30 and do not include dividends.

1. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Current Price: $121.44

52-Week Range: $39.23 to $140.76

Year-to-Date Return: +152.1%

June/July/August Ranking: 1st/2nd/1st

2. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $573.76

52-Week Range: $409.22 to $574.71

Year-to-Date Return: +21.4%

June/July/August Ranking: 3rd/3rd/2nd

3. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $261.63

52-Week Range: $138.80 to $271.00

Year-to-Date Return: +5.3%

June/July/August Ranking: 4th/1st/3rd

Did You Know?

4. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $233.00

52-Week Range: $164.08 to $237.23

Year-to-Date Return: +25.5%

June/July/August Ranking: 5th/7th/6th

5. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust WHLR

Current Price: $8.09

52-Week Range: $2.90 to $1,126.80

Year-to-Date Return: -92.8%

June/July/August Ranking: Not in Top 20 in any

6. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

Current Price: $488.07

52-Week Range: $342.35 to $503.52

Year-to-Date Return: +21.2%

June/July/August Ranking: 11th/11th/9th

7. Super Micro Computer SMCI

Current Price: $416.40

52-Week Range: $226.59 to $1,229.00

Year-to-Date Return: +45.9%

June/July/August Ranking: 10th/19th/4th

8. Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD

Current Price: $6.86

52-Week Range: $2.73 to $23.80

Year-to-Date Return: +29.9%

June/July/August Ranking: Not in Top 20 in any

9. Intel Corporation INTC

Current Price: $23.46

52-Week Range: $18.51 to $51.28

Year-to-Date Return: -50.9%

June/July/August Ranking: Not in Top 20 in any

10. Intuitive Machines LUNR

Current Price: $8.05

52-Week Range: $2.09 to $13.25

Year-to-Date Return: +241.1%

June/July/August Ranking: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/20th

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in September 2024.

11. Summit Therapeutics SMMT

12. Palantir Technologies PLTR

13. Micron Technology MU

14. Tenon Medical TNON

15. CN Energy Group CNEY

16. Quhuo Limited QH

17. ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA:

18. Applied Digital Corporation APLD

19. Immuneering Corporation IMRX

20. Trump Media & Technology Group DJT

Why It’s Important: Nvidia was the top searched stock on Benzinga Pro for the month of September once again. The stock has ranked first or second for every month tracked since February, sometimes alternating with SPY or Tesla.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ranked second for a second straight month, which comes as the S&P 500 tracking index hit new all-time highs in the month of September.

Tesla, which topped the month of July, has ranked third for two straight weeks. The stock has ranked among the top four stocks searched in each month tracked in 2024.

The bigger story in September were the newcomers and the stocks that dropped off.

Newcomers to the top 10 included Wheeler Real Estate, Galmed, Intel and Intuitive. Of the four stocks, only Intuitive had ranked in the top 20 over the last three months. The newcomers all had catalysts in the last month that made their stocks highly volatile.

On the 11th through 20th portion of the list, the stocks were all different from the previous month with Intuitive moving to the top 10 and Palantir going from 7th to 12th and the other stocks all new to the top 20.

Several of the companies ranked in the bottom part of the top 20 are penny stocks trading at less than $5 per share that saw wide moves that saw increased interest from Benzinga traders.

One of the bigger names to make the top 20, by name recognition, is Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that counts former President Donald Trump as a co-founder. The stock has been highly volatile during the 2024 election cycle.

Dropping out of the top 10 were Lumen Technologies LUMN, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Geovax Labs GOVX and the aforementioned Palantir.

Other big names that exited the top 20 include Amazon.com Inc AMZN that was 13th in August and fell to 24th to narrowly miss the list.

Meta Platforms META, which has frequently appeared in the top 20 and was ranked 15th in August dropped out of the top 20.

Overall the month of September saw six of the same top 10 tickers from August and eight of the top 20 tickers from August.

