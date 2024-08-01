EXCLUSIVE: Top 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In July 2024 – Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, CrowdStrike Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for the month of July 2024. Current prices and year-to-date performances are based on Aug. 1 and do not include dividends. April search results were not tracked.

1. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $539.92

52-Week Range: $138.80 to $278.97

Year-to-Date Return: -13.5%

January/February/March Search Ranking: 1 st /4 th /2nd

/4 /2nd May/June Search Ranking: 4th/4th

2. NVIDIA Corp NVDA

Current Price: $107.80

52-Week Range: $39.23-$140.76

YTD Return: +117.7%

January/February/March Search Ranking: 3 rd /1 st /1st

/1 /1st May/June Search Ranking: 2nd/1st

3. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $539.90

52-Week Range: $401.22-$565.22

YTD Return: +13.6%

January/February/March Search Ranking: 2 nd /2 nd /3rd

/2 /3rd May/June Search Ranking: 1st/3rd

4. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Current Price: $131.34

52-Week Range: $93.12 to $227.30

YTD Return: -11.0%

January/February/March Search Ranking: 12 th /14 th /8th

/14 /8th May/June Search Ranking: 8th/9th

5. Serve Robotics Inc SERV

Current Price: $16.23

52-Week Range: $1.77 to $37.00

YTD Return: N/A (IPO in March)

January/February/March Search Ranking: Not in Top 20 in any

May/June Search Ranking: Not in Top 20 in either

6. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group ZAPP

Current Price: $10.02

52-Week Range: $0.70 to $39.80

YTD Return: +89.5%

January/February/March Search Ranking: Not in Top 20 in any

May/June Search Ranking: Not in Top 20 in either

7. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $217.23

52-Week Range: $164.08 to $237.23

YTD Return: +12.8%

January/February/March Search Ranking: 5 th /8 th /4th

/8 /4th May/June Search Ranking: 6th/5th

8. Meta Platforms Inc META

Current Price: $493.69

52-Week Range: $274.39 to $542.79

YTD Return: +39.6%

January/February/March Search Ranking: Not in Top 20/6 th /Not in Top 20

/Not in Top 20 May/June Search Ranking: Not in Top 20 in either

9. CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD

Current Price: $221.90

52-Week Range: $140.52 to $398.33

YTD Return: -13.1%

January/February/March Search Ranking: Not in Top 20 in any

May/June Search Ranking: Not in Top 20/16th

10. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

Current Price: $182.08

52-Week Range: $118.35 to $201.20

YTD Return: +23.1%

January/February/March Search Ranking: 19 th /7 th /Not in Top 20

/7 /Not in Top 20 May/June Search Ranking: 13th/18th

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the first half of 2024:

11. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

12. SOBR Safe SOBR

13. Inspire Veterinary Partners IVP

14. MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc MIRA

15. Microsoft Corporation MSFT

16. Palantir Technologies PLTR

17. NuZee Inc NUZE

18. Koss Corporation KOSS

19. Super Micro Computer SMCI

20. Longeveron LGVN

Why It's Important: Tesla regained the top spot as the most searched ticker for the first time since January. The company reported second-quarter financials results in July and saw a surge in its share price.

One of the bigger stories in this top 20 tickers list is a name that's not on it: GameStop Corp GME, The company ranked just outside the list cutoff at 21 for July, which comes after ranking second in June and 7th overall in the first half of 2024.

Serve Robotics saw increased interest from investors thanks to an ownership stake in the company from Nvidia. Serve and Zapp Electric Vehicles were the main newcomers to the top 10 as names not in the top 20 in 2024.

Meta Platforms rejoined the top 10 for the first time since February, a move that comes as the stock typically doesn't even rank among the top 20 most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro monthly. The company could also be a top stock in August after reporting quarterly financial results on July 31 and seeing its stock soar.

CrowdStrike hit its highest ranking for the year at ninth place, but it wasn't for good reasons. The cybersecurity company was behind an update that took down Windows products worldwide and hurt several major sectors including financials and airlines.

For the honorable mention names, Super Micro Computer saw a significant fall after ranking in the top five of the six months tracks and falling to 19th.

Palantir lost some momentum falling to 16th place, after enjoying several higher rankings earlier in the year and ranking 10th overall for the first half of 2024.

Ranking just outside the top 20 are two names to watch in the coming months. Trump Media & Technology Group DJT ranked 23rd. The stock has been volatile related to events around former President Donald Trump. With the 2024 election nearly three months away, the stock could gain increased attention.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM ranked 22nd and just outside the top 20. The small-cap ETF could be gaining popularity with some level of rotation by investors from large-cap stocks into small-cap stocks. With a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, small cap stocks could be focus in the months ahead.

