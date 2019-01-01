Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Waste Management
Waste Management Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Waste Management (NYSE: WM) was reported by B of A Securities on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $165.00 expecting WM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.42% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Waste Management (NYSE: WM) was provided by B of A Securities, and Waste Management upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Waste Management, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Waste Management was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Waste Management (WM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $165.00. The current price Waste Management (WM) is trading at is $158.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
