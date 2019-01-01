QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Vestin Realty Mortgage I Inc invests in loans secured by commercial real estate and also invests in, acquires, manages or sells commercial real property, investments in dividend paying securities and also invests in entities involved in the ownership or management of commercial real property. The company operates in two reportable segments namely investments in real estate loans and investments in real property.

Vestin Realty Mortgage I Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCPK: VRTA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vestin Realty Mortgage I's (VRTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Q

What is the target price for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCPK: VRTA) was reported by Barclays on July 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting VRTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1025.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA)?

A

The stock price for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCPK: VRTA) is $4 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:45:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2008.

Q

When is Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCPK:VRTA) reporting earnings?

A

Vestin Realty Mortgage I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Q

What sector and industry does Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) operate in?

A

Vestin Realty Mortgage I is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.