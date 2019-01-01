|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCPK: VRTA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vestin Realty Mortgage I.
The latest price target for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCPK: VRTA) was reported by Barclays on July 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting VRTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1025.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCPK: VRTA) is $4 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:45:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2008.
Vestin Realty Mortgage I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vestin Realty Mortgage I.
Vestin Realty Mortgage I is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.