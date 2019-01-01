QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vartech Systems Inc manufactures touch screen monitors, all-in-one IPCs, hazardous area C1D2 computers as well as military and marine grade certified LCD products. Its products portfolio includes touch screens, NEMA rated monitors and computers, NEMA 4 and 4X (IP65/IP66) panels and enclosures, public access kiosks, rugged mobile computers, small form factor computers, formidable systems for mission critical applications, sunlight readable displays.

Analyst Ratings

Vartech Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vartech Systems (VRTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vartech Systems (OTCEM: VRTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vartech Systems's (VRTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vartech Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Vartech Systems (VRTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vartech Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Vartech Systems (VRTK)?

A

The stock price for Vartech Systems (OTCEM: VRTK) is $3.5 last updated Mon Aug 23 2021 14:31:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vartech Systems (VRTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vartech Systems.

Q

When is Vartech Systems (OTCEM:VRTK) reporting earnings?

A

Vartech Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vartech Systems (VRTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vartech Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Vartech Systems (VRTK) operate in?

A

Vartech Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.