Vartech Systems Inc manufactures touch screen monitors, all-in-one IPCs, hazardous area C1D2 computers as well as military and marine grade certified LCD products. Its products portfolio includes touch screens, NEMA rated monitors and computers, NEMA 4 and 4X (IP65/IP66) panels and enclosures, public access kiosks, rugged mobile computers, small form factor computers, formidable systems for mission critical applications, sunlight readable displays.