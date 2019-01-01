QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 5.99
Mkt Cap
6.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
71.1M
Outstanding
Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp is a medicinal /recreational hemp and cannabis cultivation and retail company. Its primary business is to sell hemp biomass and flower for processing into phytocannabinoid-rich extracts derived from hemp biomass. Hempco is currently planting crops using cannabidiol dominant genetics.

Indigenous Bloom Hemp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indigenous Bloom Hemp (VRTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indigenous Bloom Hemp (OTCPK: VRTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indigenous Bloom Hemp's (VRTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indigenous Bloom Hemp.

Q

What is the target price for Indigenous Bloom Hemp (VRTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indigenous Bloom Hemp

Q

Current Stock Price for Indigenous Bloom Hemp (VRTHF)?

A

The stock price for Indigenous Bloom Hemp (OTCPK: VRTHF) is $0.0859 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:08:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indigenous Bloom Hemp (VRTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indigenous Bloom Hemp.

Q

When is Indigenous Bloom Hemp (OTCPK:VRTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Indigenous Bloom Hemp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indigenous Bloom Hemp (VRTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indigenous Bloom Hemp.

Q

What sector and industry does Indigenous Bloom Hemp (VRTHF) operate in?

A

Indigenous Bloom Hemp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.