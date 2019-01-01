Veritec Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, and licensing of products and rendering of professional services. The company renders professional services related to mobile banking technology. Its mobile banking technology is used to offer Prepaid Card Programs to sponsor banks and approved applicants/cardholders. The products and services offered by the company include MTC Debit Card - Visa Prepaid Card Programs, blinx ON-OFF Debit Card - Visa Prepaid Card Programs, Custom Branded Debit Card Programs, and blinxPay Mobile Wallet App. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States.