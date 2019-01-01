QQQ
Veritec Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, and licensing of products and rendering of professional services. The company renders professional services related to mobile banking technology. Its mobile banking technology is used to offer Prepaid Card Programs to sponsor banks and approved applicants/cardholders. The products and services offered by the company include MTC Debit Card - Visa Prepaid Card Programs, blinx ON-OFF Debit Card - Visa Prepaid Card Programs, Custom Branded Debit Card Programs, and blinxPay Mobile Wallet App. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States.

Veritec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veritec (VRTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veritec (OTCPK: VRTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Veritec's (VRTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Veritec.

Q

What is the target price for Veritec (VRTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Veritec

Q

Current Stock Price for Veritec (VRTC)?

A

The stock price for Veritec (OTCPK: VRTC) is $0.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:00:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Veritec (VRTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veritec.

Q

When is Veritec (OTCPK:VRTC) reporting earnings?

A

Veritec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Veritec (VRTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veritec.

Q

What sector and industry does Veritec (VRTC) operate in?

A

Veritec is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.