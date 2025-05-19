May 19, 2025 8:52 AM 3 min read

Jim Cramer Was 'Skeptical' Of Rocket Lab, Now Says 'It's Actually A Decent Story'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR is a “bridge too far” for him.

On the earnings front, Archer Aviation, on May 12, reported a first-quarter loss of 17 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI can “continue to go higher because it fits the thesis of what we expect in an era of AI and the need to be on your game in non-AI jobs,” Cramer said.

Supporting his view, Universal Technical Institute, on May 7, reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

When asked about Arista Networks Inc ANET, Cramer recommended going with Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, which is a “much cheaper” stock.

Supporting his view, Arista Networks, on May 6, reported a first-quarter sales miss.

Cramer recommended to “ring the register” on some Sezzle Inc. SEZL as it has gotten a “little too hot.”

On the earnings front, Sezzle reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance on May 8.

When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, “I was skeptical, but so many companies need to put up rockets, I think it's actually a decent story.”

Rocket Lab announced on May 14 that it successfully returned its Pioneer spacecraft supporting Varda Space Industries' capsule to Earth.

“Normally it would be good to have the analytics involving commercial real estate, but right now commercial real estate is not doing well in this country,” Cramer said when asked about CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP. “It does make money, though, but it's not for me.”

On April 29, CoStar Group reported a first-quarter adjusted EPS miss and issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM is “not my cup of tea,” Cramer said.

Supporting his view, Viper Energy posted weaker-than-expected sales for the first quarter on May 5.

When asked about Fiserv, Inc. FI, he said, “This was just a disaster, and I've got to know more because I don't like what I'm hearing.”

As per the recent news, Fiserv, on May 6, named Michael Lyons as CEO.

Price Action:

  • Universal Technical Institute shares gained 2.6% to settle at $34.62 on Friday.
  • Sezzle shares rose 4.1% to close at $93.79 during the session.
  • CoStar shares gained 1.2% to settle at $76.99.
  • Arista Networks shares rose 0.4% to close at $96.42.
  • Fiserv shares rose 4.7% to close at $166.66.
  • Viper Energy shares gained 0.6% to close at $41.36 on Friday.
  • Rocket Lab shares rose 1.4% to settle at $25.57.
  • Archer Aviation shares jumped 9.1% to close at $13.30.
