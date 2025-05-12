5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 during the session.

U.S. major indices also closed lower last week, with the S&P 500 falling about 0.5% and the Nasdaq down around 0.3%. The Dow also declined almost 0.2% in the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm : JP Morgan

: JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on Pinterest, Inc . PINS and raised the price target from $30 to $35 on May 9. This analyst sees around 15% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on May 9. This analyst sees around 4% surge in the stock.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm: UBS

UBS Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, Inc . UBER and increased the price target from $103 to $107 on May 8. This analyst sees around 24% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Alexander Paris

Analyst Firm : Barrington Research

: Barrington Research Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Universal Technical Institute, Inc . UTI and raised the price target from $35 to $36 on May 8. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm : Benchmark

: Benchmark Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc . KTOS and boosted the price target from $38 to $40 on May 8. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the stock.

