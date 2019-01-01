Usio (NASDAQ:USIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Usio
Usio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on May 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting USIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 99.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Usio initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Usio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Usio was filed on May 7, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 7, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Usio (USIO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.50. The current price Usio (USIO) is trading at is $2.26, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
