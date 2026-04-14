Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Venezuela Oil Crude Petroleum Fuel Barrels
April 14, 2026 12:30 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Falls Sharply; Wells Fargo Earnings Miss Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.63% to 48,519.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.78% to 23,595.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.09% to 6,961.28.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 1.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 2.3%.

Top Headline

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Wells Fargo reported quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.446 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $21.767 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 6.8% to $92.33 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,817.60.

Silver traded up 4% to $78.700 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.6% to $6.0890.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX jumped 1.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 2.43%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.95% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.82%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved