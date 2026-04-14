Crude Oil Falls Sharply; Wells Fargo Earnings Miss Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.63% to 48,519.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.78% to 23,595.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.09% to 6,961.28.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 1.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 2.3%.

Top Headline

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Wells Fargo reported quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.446 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $21.767 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 6.8% to $92.33 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,817.60.

Silver traded up 4% to $78.700 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.6% to $6.0890.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX jumped 1.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 2.43%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.95% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.82%.

Economics

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