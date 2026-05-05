Travere Therapeutics Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) posted a profit for the first quarter on Monday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $127.199 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $136.822 million.

Travere Therapeutics shares fell 1.1% to trade at $44.44 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Travere Therapeutics following earnings announcement.

Considering buying TVTX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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