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The Real Villains No Longer Hide
April 14, 2026 10:16 AM 3 min read

Avanos Medical, Travere Therapeutics, Globalstar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) rose sharply following the announcement of the going-private deal.

American Industrial Partners will buy the medtech company in an all-cash transaction at an enterprise value of approximately $1.272 billion.

Avanos Medical shares surged 69% to $24.55 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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