Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 2
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$145.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$204.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tilly's using advanced sorting and filters.
Tilly's Questions & Answers
When is Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reporting earnings?
Tilly's (TLYS) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
What were Tilly's’s (NYSE:TLYS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $138.8M, which beat the estimate of $136M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.