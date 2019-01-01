Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tecnoglass beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $23.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tecnoglass's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.35 0.31 0.22 EPS Actual 0.50 0.45 0.41 0.35 Revenue Estimate 129.36M 117.51M 106.22M 98.39M Revenue Actual 131.82M 130.41M 121.71M 110.88M

