Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tecnoglass beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $23.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tecnoglass's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.35
|0.31
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.45
|0.41
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|129.36M
|117.51M
|106.22M
|98.39M
|Revenue Actual
|131.82M
|130.41M
|121.71M
|110.88M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tecnoglass using advanced sorting and filters.
Tecnoglass Questions & Answers
Tecnoglass (TGLS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.17.
The Actual Revenue was $81M, which missed the estimate of $84.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.