Sotera Health
(NASDAQ:SHC)
21.90
0.74[3.50%]
Last update: 3:33PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.14 - 22.06
52 Week High/Low18.31 - 27.38
Open / Close21.25 / -
Float / Outstanding99.1M / 282.8M
Vol / Avg.210.5K / 586.3K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E44.08
50d Avg. Price20.98
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.11
Total Float99.1M

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sotera Health reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$236.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$236.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sotera Health beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $24.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.20 0.21 0.16
EPS Actual 0.23 0.21 0.26 0.18
Revenue Estimate 236.37M 221.61M 227.21M 207.38M
Revenue Actual 241.25M 226.16M 251.92M 212.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Sotera Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reporting earnings?
A

Sotera Health (SHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Q
What were Sotera Health’s (NASDAQ:SHC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $216.8M, which beat the estimate of $209.6M.

