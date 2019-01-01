Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sotera Health beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $24.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.20
|0.21
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.21
|0.26
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|236.37M
|221.61M
|227.21M
|207.38M
|Revenue Actual
|241.25M
|226.16M
|251.92M
|212.15M
Earnings History
Sotera Health Questions & Answers
Sotera Health (SHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.07.
The Actual Revenue was $216.8M, which beat the estimate of $209.6M.
