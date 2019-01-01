Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sotera Health beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $24.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.20 0.21 0.16 EPS Actual 0.23 0.21 0.26 0.18 Revenue Estimate 236.37M 221.61M 227.21M 207.38M Revenue Actual 241.25M 226.16M 251.92M 212.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.