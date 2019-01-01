Comments

Nova Minerals

NVANASDAQ
$5.01
0.214.38%
At Close: -
$4.85
-0.16-3.19%
After Hours: Jul 26, 7:32 AM EDT
Nova Minerals (NVA) Forecast

Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Nova Minerals Stock (NASDAQ: NVA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$4.85
Close$5.01
Volume / Avg.27.00K / 67.39K
Day Range4.80 - 5.24
52 Wk Range4.50 - 6.50
Market Cap$1.18B
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About Nova Minerals Limited
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals & Mining
Nova Minerals Ltd is a minerals explorer and developer focused on gold and lithium projects in North...
EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
NVA
GSM

Q

How do I buy Nova Minerals (NVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nova Minerals (NVA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Nova Minerals’s space includes: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGO), MP Materials (NYSE:MP), Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA) and Contango Ore (AMEX:CTGO).

Q

What is the target price for Nova Minerals (NVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Minerals.

Q

What is the forecast for Nova Minerals (NVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Minerals to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Nova Minerals (NVA)?

A

The stock price for Nova Minerals (NASDAQ: NVA) is $4.85 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:32 AM EDT.

Q

Does Nova Minerals (NVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Minerals.

Q

When is Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Minerals (NVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Minerals (NVA) operate in?

A

Nova Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

