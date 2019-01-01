Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Nova Minerals Stock (NASDAQ: NVA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$4.85
|Close
|$5.01
|Volume / Avg.
|27.00K / 67.39K
|Day Range
|4.80 - 5.24
|52 Wk Range
|4.50 - 6.50
|Market Cap
|$1.18B
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|NASDAQ
|RSI
0
|Short Interest
|-
|Days to Cover
|-
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nova Minerals’s space includes: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGO), MP Materials (NYSE:MP), Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA) and Contango Ore (AMEX:CTGO).
There is no analysis for Nova Minerals.
There is no analysis for Nova Minerals to provide a consensus price target.
The stock price for Nova Minerals (NASDAQ: NVA) is $4.85 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:32 AM EDT.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Minerals.
Nova Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nova Minerals.
Nova Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.