Movers
October 16, 2025 10:17 AM 2 min read

Enerpac Tool Group Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Praxis Precision Medicines, J B Hunt, Salesforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC) rose sharply during Thursday's session following better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Enerpac Tool Group reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $167.515 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $164.700 million.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp shares jumped 7.3% to $43.24 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gained 199.1% to $171.51. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company released topline results for the Phase 3 Essential3 program of ulixacaltamide in essential tremor (ET).
  • Nova Minerals Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:NVA) gained 32.8% to $72.50. Nova Minerals announced a 5-for-1 ADR forward split to enhance liquidity, effective Oct. 28.
  • Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) surged 24.3% to $5.11.
  • J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) surged 17.7% to $163.42 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE:SLI) jumped 17.5% to $6.02.
  • Grail Inc (NASDAQ:GRAL) shares rose 15% to $86.83 after the company announced it signed a binding Letter of Intent for a strategic collaboration with Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics to bring its Galleri multi-cancer early detection test to key Asian markets. Samsung C&T And Samsung Electronics also agreed to invest $110 million into the company.
  • DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) gained 9.3% to $17.40.
  • Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shares rose 7.7% to $254.70 after the company announced a new long-term revenue target of $60B+ by FY30, implying a 10%+ organic FY26 to FY30 compounded annual growth rate.
  • Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) gained 7.1% to $29.46.
  • 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) gained 6.8% to $3.50.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rose 6.2% to $423.13. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained Fabrinet with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $345 to $430.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) gained 6% to $127.62. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained Western Digital with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $135.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CLLS Logo
CLLSCellectis SA
$5.1024.1%
Overview
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$254.557.60%
DBVT Logo
DBVTDBV Technologies SA
$17.429.42%
DDD Logo
DDD3D Systems Corp
$3.465.96%
EPAC Logo
EPACEnerpac Tool Group Corp
$44.319.92%
FN Logo
FNFabrinet
$422.756.13%
GRAL Logo
GRALGRAIL Inc
$84.9712.5%
JBHT Logo
JBHTJB Hunt Transport Services Inc
$163.7517.9%
NVA Logo
NVANova Minerals Ltd
$72.5933.0%
PPTA Logo
PPTAPerpetua Resources Corp
$29.186.11%
PRAX Logo
PRAXPraxis Precision Medicines Inc
$174.73204.7%
SLI Logo
SLIStandard Lithium Corp
$5.9315.8%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$127.425.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved