Donaldson Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Science Applications International, Descartes Systems, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) rose sharply during Thursday's session following upbeat quarterly results.

Sales rose 3.9% year over year (Y/Y) to $935.4 million, beating the consensus of $922.9 million, led by favorable currency translation and volume growth. GAAP net earnings increased to $113.9 million (or 97 cents per share) from $99.0 million (or 81 cents per share) in the prior year. The company reported adjusted EPS of 94 cents, beating the consensus of 92 cents.

Donaldson raised its fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS to $3.95-$4.11 (versus consensus of $4.01) from the previous range of $3.92-$4.08.

Donaldson shares jumped 4.7% to $91.78 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares jumped 16.5% to $17.33 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

