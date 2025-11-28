Micron, Endeavour Silver, First Majestic Silver, Applied Digital And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Friday.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) roe sharply during Friday's session on possible continued momentum after Dell reported third quarter earnings and issued strong guidance.

Micron shares may be trading higher as investors view Dell’s results as a signal of broader strength across the tech sector.

Micron shares jumped 2.5% to $235.92 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

DeFi Technologies Inc . (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares jumped 20.5% to $1.6750. Defi Technologies recently announced QCAD was approved as Canada’s first compliant CAD stablecoin.

. (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares jumped 20.5% to $1.6750. Defi Technologies recently announced QCAD was approved as Canada’s first compliant CAD stablecoin. YD Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:YDES) rose 13.7% to $11.96. The company recently announced it obtained 510(k) clearance and OTC monograph compliance. The company announced that it, along with 3D Global Biotech, is planning a small clinical trial in Taiwan to evaluate dry eye disease.

(NASDAQ:YDES) rose 13.7% to $11.96. The company recently announced it obtained 510(k) clearance and OTC monograph compliance. The company announced that it, along with 3D Global Biotech, is planning a small clinical trial in Taiwan to evaluate dry eye disease. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) surged 12.3% to $6.02.

(NASDAQ:SVRA) surged 12.3% to $6.02. TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) rose 12.2% to $6.54.

(NASDAQ:TMC) rose 12.2% to $6.54. ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gained 10.7% to $2.3586.

(NASDAQ:IBRX) gained 10.7% to $2.3586. Corsair Gaming, Inc . (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares jumped 10.6% to $6.79.

. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares jumped 10.6% to $6.79. Dolly Varden Silver Corporatio n (NYSE:DVS) rose 10% to $4.3100.

n (NYSE:DVS) rose 10% to $4.3100. Endeavour Silver Corp . (NYSE:EXK) gained 10% to $9.47.

. (NYSE:EXK) gained 10% to $9.47. Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ:NVA) shares rose 9.3% to $9.73.

(NASDAQ:NVA) shares rose 9.3% to $9.73. Cmb.Tech N V (NASDAQ:CMBT) jumped 8.4% to $10.98.

V (NASDAQ:CMBT) jumped 8.4% to $10.98. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) jumped 8.3% to $14.64. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid a rise in gold and silver prices.

(NYSE:AG) jumped 8.3% to $14.64. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher amid a rise in gold and silver prices. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd . (NYSE:ASM) gained 7.9% to $5.51.

. (NYSE:ASM) gained 7.9% to $5.51. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) jumped 7.8% to $39.65.

(NASDAQ:INTC) jumped 7.8% to $39.65. Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CHA) rose 7.2% to $15.18 following third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:CHA) rose 7.2% to $15.18 following third-quarter results. Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) gained 6.8% to $26.61. Shares of crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin rose back above $90,000.

(NASDAQ:APLD) gained 6.8% to $26.61. Shares of crypto-linked stocks traded higher after Bitcoin rose back above $90,000. Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares surged 6.8% to $7.39.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock