Why Veritone Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 48%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) rose sharply in pre-market trading following announcements of contract wins and preliminary third-quarter results.

The California-based company announced contract wins to deploy its Veritone Data Refinery product with leading hyperscalers and venture-backed model developers.

Veritone reported preliminary, unaudited third-quarter revenue between $28.5 million and $28.7 million, marking a 30.5% increase at the midpoint compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Veritone shares jumped 48.2% to $8.09 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:COOT) gained 215% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump ramped up tensions with China through a post on Truth Social, accusing Beijing of committing an "Economically Hostile Act" by deliberately refusing to buy U.S. soybeans.

(NASDAQ:SDOT) surged 153.8% to $13.17 in pre-market trading after President Trump said the US is considering terminating business with China related to cooking oil. Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (NASDAQ:PFAI) rose 125.1% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:PFAI) rose 125.1% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Tuesday. Origin Agritech Ltd . (NASDAQ:SEED) surged 68% to $2.41 in pre-market trading. The Beijing-based agricultural technology company held its Northeast Variety Showcase and Technology Seminar in Changchun on September 18-19. According to the company’s release, the event drew over 200 dealers and partners, marking Origin’s strategic return to one of China’s most important agricultural regions.

(NASDAQ:BZAI) gained 17.8% to $5.90 in pre-market trading. Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) rose 17.2% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Gevo said that the DOE has granted extension of conditional commitment until April 2026.

Losers

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) shares dipped 38.7% to $10.85 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:GWAV) fell 30.3% to $12.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 106% on Tuesday. Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE:AWX) fell 31.3% to $3.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 84% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:ELAB) dipped 19% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after surging 73% on Tuesday. Work Medical Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WOK) dipped 19% to $0.060 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ:WOK) dipped 19% to $0.060 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq. Republic Power Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RPGL) fell 15.1% to $4.23 after gaining around 25% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:CNF) declined 10.2% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday. Nova Minerals Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:NVA) tumbled 9.2% to $65.19 in pre-market trading. Nova Minerals shares surged 110% on Tuesday after the company announced it was invited by Australian Ambassador to the United States Dr. Kevin Rudd to brief the government on its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska.

Photo via Shutterstock